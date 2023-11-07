Canceled Flight? No Problem!

If you plan on flying to visit family to take a trip for the holidays, you always run the risk of your flight getting canceled. Many people wouldn't know what to do and, if already at the airport, would get more overwhelmed than they would already be. Travel Leaders wants to make sure this isn't the case for you. Lynn Clark, the owner of Travel Leaders, is here to share some tips and tricks to help you make a stressful situation easier to handle.

1. Prior to travel, download and use the airline's app. Check-in, change seats, track bags, and more for convenient help.

2. The airline will likely have already re-booked you. This information will be found in their app.

3. If you're not happy with the options you were given, get in line to talk to a gate agent and call the airline's 800 number. This will ensure you get the fastest service.

Remember to keep calm and enjoy your travels this holiday season! For more information on Travel Leaders, visit their website, TLJourneys.com.