Can Your Memorial Be the Best Party of Your Life... Even Without You?

Your memorial service doesn't have to be gloomy, you have the opportunity to offer fun. Memorials are more than a loss, but a celebration of the life lived! Pastor Bill Knapp, lead pastor of Fox Point Lutheran Church, and author Adam Albrecht, a member of FPLC and a Morning Blend regular, are here to guide your planning for what Pastor Bill calls “the best party you’ll ever have”. You just won't be there!

Pastor Bill is offering a two-hour program that goes beyond planning a Memorial service. They will organize information for the family, record messages and help with deciding what legacy to leave behind. Eulogies are also being covered. Discover who to ask, what to say and what not to say! Create a meaningful and transformative experience.

Download a sermon or two and sign-up for future worships FPLC!

Want to check out Adam’s book? Order it here: Amazon.com: Adam Albrecht: books, biography, latest update