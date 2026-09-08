Can Your Dog Make Friends?

Introducing dogs to one another may seem simple, but the right approach can make all the difference. On The Morning Blend, HAWS Shelter Canine Behavior Manager Sophia Nijem shares how the organization safely introduces shelter dogs through supervised playgroups that provide enrichment, exercise, and valuable behavioral insights.

Sophia explains why dog-to-dog socialization is important, what to watch for during introductions, and the basic dos and don'ts every dog owner should know. She'll also demonstrate proper techniques with one of HAWS' adoptable dogs and discuss when it's time to seek help from a professional trainer or behavior expert.

HAWS offers a variety of training and behavior services, including one-on-one consultations and Day Training programs, to help dogs thrive at home and in the community.

Log on to hawspets.org//training-behavior/ for all the ways HAWS can help

