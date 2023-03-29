Watch Now
Can Solar Work For You?

Watts Up Engineering
Are you thinking about going solar? Adam Coker, the owner and engineer from Watts Up Engineering explains what is involved in installing solar panels on a home. He will chat about costs, the process and the benefits. You can visit Watts Up Engineering at the Realtors Home &amp; Garden Show this week. You can call them at 262-455-0011 to learn more.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 11:03:25-04

