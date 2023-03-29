Can Solar Work For You?

Are you thinking about going solar? Adam Coker, the owner and engineer from Watts Up Engineeringexplains what is involved in installing solar panels on a home. He will chat about costs, the process and the benefits. You can visit Watts Up Engineering at the Realtors Home & Garden Show this week. You can call them at 262-455-0011 to learn more.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 29, 2023
