Peripheral neuropathy can cause pain, numbness, tingling and weakness, often in the hands or feet. On Morning Blend, Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, founder of Advantage Neuropathy, discusses how nerve damage develops and the treatment approaches his New Berlin practice offers.

While some treatments can help manage neuropathy symptoms, the outlook depends greatly on the underlying cause and extent of nerve damage. FDA-authorized options also differ by the specific type of neuropathy, so an individualized medical evaluation is important.

Advantage Neuropathy is offering the first 25 callers a $37 Neuropathy Special, including a consultation, exam, X-rays and report of findings.

Learn more at AdvantageNeuropathy.com or call 262-800-5383.