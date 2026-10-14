Can Food Help Ease Menopause Symptoms? A New Cookbook Says Yes

Menopause is a natural transition, but that doesn't mean women have to simply endure uncomfortable symptoms. In The New Menopause Kitchen, bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith combines the latest nutrition insights with practical strategies to help women feel their best during perimenopause and menopause.

The book features a 10-week, anti-inflammatory eating plan designed to support overall wellness, along with 55 flavorful recipes created by celebrity chef Rachael Ray. Dr. Smith says the goal is simple: provide accessible food choices that may help address common symptoms while empowering women to embrace this stage of life with confidence.

Viewers can also connect with others participating in the program through the book's online community, The New Menopause Kitchen Facebook group.

Learn more at Dr. Ian Smith's Website.