Andy Weins is back with us, you know him as the owner of Camo Crew Junk Removal and also a Veteran entrepreneur with a mission to support Veterans, the community and the environment. He’s here today to talk about another mission he’s on, and it’s one that might sound a little odd at first: Getting rid of good ideas. What does it mean to get rid of good ideas? Andy explains that at the time, it was a good idea. Here are some examples:
Hobbies you’ve lost interest in (rock band)
Outdated furnishings and appliances (hot tubs, projection TVs)
Outdated exercise equipment (old-school stair climber and step machines)
Or just things you or your family have grown out of (your college-dorm bean bag chair)
Camo Crew is offering free pick ups for a few lucky people:
Details about entering to win a free ‘Good Idea’ item pick-up
Post photos on the Camo Crew Junk Removal Facebook page
Facebook.com/camocrewjunkremoval
Today through Wednesday, Jan.11
Tag us @camocrewjunkremoval
Winners will be contacted prior to Monday
Free pickups will be Monday, Jan. 16
Camo Crew
