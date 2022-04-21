CALLING ALL LEGO LOVERS — Brickworld Milwaukee returns to State Fair on April 23rd and 24th. The Expo runs Saturday from 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am-5 pm. There will be thousands of hobbyists of all ages will enjoy seeing spectacular original creations and layouts, playing at LEGO and DUPLO brick stations, and visiting vendor booths to enhance their collections. Mark Larson tells us there will be 40 displays and 10 vendors. There's also activities like graffiti wall, play brick stations and master Minecraft Creeper for kids of all ages. Pre-purchase your ticket here.

Coupon code: MORNINGBLEND22 to save $2 for a ticket online with online pre-purchase.

General admission tickets are $16 (at the door) $14 (online), and $11 for military members and first responders (at the door, with ID only). Kids three and under are free.

