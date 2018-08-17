Bye Bye Spider Veins

Dr. Deborah Manjoney is back from The Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa to explain how you can get rid of varicose and spider veins. They are sometimes painful and unsightly. It is a real medical concern for some and can cause a number of symptoms. For spider veins, a cosmetic concern, treatment is a process, so usually at least 3 treatments are needed spaced about 6 weeks apart.

This month Dr. Manjoney is offering a special. Buy 1 treatment at full price ( $400) and get a second for half price. First Treatment must be in August. Varicose vein treatment is often covered by health insurance plans.