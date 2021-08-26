Watch
Bye Bye Mosquitoes!

With Dr. Lyric Bartholomay
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 11:40:04-04

As we are approaching the end of summer, mosquitoes are out in full swing! Are these pesky critters suddenly ruining your outdoor plans? If you anticipate being outside where mosquitoes may be lurking, you'll need to take extra precautions to protect yourself. Joining us to share some hacks to keep the critters away is mosquito expert Dr. Lyric Bartholomay in the department of pathobiological sciences at UW-Madison.

