Buying and Selling Homes

Buying or selling homes is among the greatest financial decision someone can make. For both buyers and sellers there are many things that must be considered. We turn to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more information is Lawrence Yun, Chief economist with the National Association of Realtors.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 11:23:26-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.