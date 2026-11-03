Buying a Business? How SBA Financing Can Help Write the Next Chapter

Starting from scratch isn’t the only way to become a business owner. When Solomon Abdella set out to acquire longtime Chicago-area manufacturer Chesterfield Awning Co., SBA financing became part of turning that opportunity into reality.

Solomon joins Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President of Community SBA Lending at Centrust Bank, to discuss what entrepreneurs should know when purchasing an established business. They’ll explore how lenders evaluate acquisitions, why preparation and transparency matter, and the value of starting financing conversations early.

For SBA financing and business acquisition information, visit Centrust Bank. Explore Chesterfield’s products and services at Chesterfield Awning Co..