Buyer & Seller

Renaissance Theaterworks wraps up its 32nd season with BUYER & CELLAR, a one actor comedy by Jonathan Tolins, running from March 21 to April 13. The play, inspired by Streisand's real-life basement shopping arcade, follows an out-of-work actor who finds himself working in a bizarre, make-believe mall. Directed by Ray Jivoff and starring Doug Clemons, the production explores the price of fame and the cost of living in a quirky and heartfelt comedy.

For tickets for the show visit: Buyer & Cellar or call (414)278-0765