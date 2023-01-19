Busting The Plateau

So, you took the leap and signed up for a weight loss program. You’re excited to lose weight, feel better and get healthy. But once you get started, it’s a whole different story. While you may feel like you’re doing everything to a T, the scale is stuck and you can’t figure out why. Hitting a weight loss plateau is often a normal part of any weight loss journey, but there are many reasons why your weight loss could be at a standstill. Some are more obvious, while others are just plain surprising. Before you jump to the conclusion that you’ve hit a weight loss plateau, try to start with the basics to ensure you aren’t making any of these common mistakes. Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference! Nutritionist, TV Contributor and Nutrisystem Ambassador, Dr. Christopher Mohr joins us to offer tips for getting over plateau hurdles.