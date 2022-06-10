Running a company can be difficult without the right business insurance. One coverage most business owners need is business interruption insurance, also known as business income insurance. It can help replace income you lose if you can't open temporarily after a covered loss, like property damage.

Strange things happen! We've got an expert here to walk us through what business interruption is and what do businesses consider when deciding if they need this coverage. The founding partner of Xartis Group, Joe Emerich, joins us to discuss business interruption insurance and why you need it. To learn more, please visit XartisGroup.com or you can read more in the Small Business publication, Insider 94.