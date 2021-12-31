Dr. Ian Smith is back with his latest book to help you reach your body goals in 2022. Burn, Melt , Shred offers recipes and meal plans. Dr. Smith says the meals are affordable and family friendly.
Dr. Smith is a #1 bestselling author. You can join his next challenge and get support on the Facebook page. In addition to numbers weight loss and exercise books, he is the author of the Ashe Cayne series.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 11:12:45-05
