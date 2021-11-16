Bundle Up With A Picture Book

November is picture book month! Carole Barrowman joins us to share a few picture book recommendations you and your child will love. Carole is an English Professor at Alverno College. Her book reviews appear in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Star Tribune.

The Midnight Fair written by Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Mariachiara Di Giorgio (ages 3-8)

A Place inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart written by Zetta Elliott, illustrated by Noa Denmon (ages 5 and up)

Aaron Slater, Illustrator written by Andrea Beaty, illustrated David Roberts (ages 4-7)

Sharky McShark by Alison Murray (ages 2-4)

For more book recommendations, visit carolebarrowman.com.