Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Bundle Up With A Picture Book

with Carole Barrowman
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:11:37-05

November is picture book month! Carole Barrowman joins us to share a few picture book recommendations you and your child will love. Carole is an English Professor at Alverno College. Her book reviews appear in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Star Tribune.

  • The Midnight Fair written by Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Mariachiara Di Giorgio (ages 3-8)
  • A Place inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart written by Zetta Elliott, illustrated by Noa Denmon (ages 5 and up)
  • Aaron Slater, Illustrator written by Andrea Beaty, illustrated David Roberts (ages 4-7)
  • Sharky McShark by Alison Murray (ages 2-4)

For more book recommendations, visit carolebarrowman.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019