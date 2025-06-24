Building Success, One Business at a Time

Tom Meyer and Veda Paruchuri, from Centrust Bank, join us on The Morning Blend to share how small businesses can find the right banking partner for their journey and how Centrust Bank is helping local businesses grow with confidence.

This month, Centrust Bank is highlighting the importance of strong partnerships between small businesses and local banks. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, contributing 43.5% of the national GDP and employing nearly half of the private sector workforce. When businesses partner with a bank that understands their unique needs and goals, they can access the support and resources necessary to thrive. Whether it’s your favorite neighborhood coffee shop or a fast-growing tech startup, behind every small business is a big vision — and often, a trusted financial partner helping to make that growth possible.

