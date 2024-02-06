Watch Now
Building Energy Efficient Homes And Tips for Home Owners

NuGen Homes, HomeWire Realty and Focus on Energy
Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 11:41:47-05

Missy Buttrum is the owner and broker at HomeWire Realty and Team Bliss. She works with buyers, sellers and investors. Her husband owns NuGen Homes and does home builds, modular homes, manufactured homes and custom building. Today Missy continues her series on building energy efficient homes. She is joined by Hayley Gieseke from Focus on Energy.

Making energy efficient homes saves money in the long term. Focus on energy helps new builds to make homes at least 30% more energy efficient.
Right now homeowners can do an insulation and air sealing project to start reducing energy bills!

Focus on Energy
www.focusonenergy.com
1800-762-7077
info@focusonenergy.com

Missy Buttrum
262-227-7064
Missy@homewire.com
Nugenhomes.com

