Building Energy Efficient Homes And Tips for Home Owners

Missy Buttrum is the owner and broker at HomeWire Realty and Team Bliss. She works with buyers, sellers and investors. Her husband owns NuGen Homes and does home builds, modular homes, manufactured homes and custom building. Today Missy continues her series on building energy efficient homes. She is joined by Hayley Gieseke from Focus on Energy.

Making energy efficient homes saves money in the long term. Focus on energy helps new builds to make homes at least 30% more energy efficient.

Right now homeowners can do an insulation and air sealing project to start reducing energy bills!

