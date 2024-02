Missy Buttrum is back from HomeWire Realty and NuGen Homes. She is introducing us to building energy efficient homes. She is joined by Joe Skidmore who works with Geothermal at Dave Jones, Inc., which has installed over 1000 geothermal systems.

For more information from Dave Jones Inc, contact Joe Skidmore at 608-220-8235 or visit davejonesllc.com

For buying, selling or building homes, Contact info for Missy – 262-227-7064 and email missy@homewire.com

www.NuGenHomes.com