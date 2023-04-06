Building Boys: Raising Great Guys in a World that Misunderstands Males

Even though Jennifer L. W. Fink grew up with 4 brothers and a sister, she still was unprepared to raise 4 sons of her own! Early on in motherhood, Jennifer realized that she needed her own play book on how to raise her sons in order for her to keep making it through each day. What started off as a blog called "Blogging Bout Boys" in 2009 slowly became BulidingBoys.net in 2013. Jennifer has also began a podcast in 2018.

She has written countless articles and is here to talk about what most parents/teachers misunderstand about males, why we should care about them and what do boys need to survive. If you would like a copy of Jennifer's book, she has a book signing on 4/11/23 at 6:30pm located in Boswell Books. You can also follow Jennifer on FaceBook and Twitter @ Building Boys or check out her other books and articles at Raising Great Guys!