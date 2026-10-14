Building a Stronger West Bend, One Connection at a Time

The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing local businesses and community leaders together to help Washington County thrive. As the county’s largest business membership organization, the Chamber’s work centers on four key pillars: Promote, Advocate, Connect and Educate. This week also marks the kickoff of Leadership West Bend’s 36th year, continuing an initiative focused on developing and connecting local leaders. The Chamber is also highlighting its new community profile booklet and the message that West Bend is “Stronger Together.”

To learn more, visit West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce or call 262-338-2666.