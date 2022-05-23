Building a New Healthy Lifestyle

Everyone has their own healthy journey. Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and Medispa has the assistance, education and support to help everyone. The Prescription Medication Assisted Weight Loss Program is customized for each individual person. They want to make sure people lose weight and keep it off by focusing on them and their lives because that is what matters.

Angie Schaefer, clinic manager, joins us to discuss the different weight loss programs that are offered. Up to $200 off any of their weight loss programs, plus a FREE $100 Lipotropic Injection Package to kick start your weight loss. For more information, please go to www.milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com or call 414-616-3535.