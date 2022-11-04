Becky Kekula is a TEDx international motivational speaker and advocate for inclusion! After receiving a college degree, Becky worked for a decade in the entertainment and news media industries. Currently, she’s working with corporations to help advance disability inclusion and equality. Becky also happens to be a little person. She proudly identifies as part of the disability community. She has spoken at over 400 venues such as companies, government agencies, and schools.
Building A More Inclusive Workplace for People with Disabilities
Becky Curran Kekula
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 04, 2022
Becky Kekula is a TEDx international motivational speaker and advocate for inclusion! After receiving a college degree, Becky worked for a decade in the entertainment and news media industries. Currently, she’s working with corporations to help advance disability inclusion and equality. Becky also happens to be a little person. She proudly identifies as part of the disability community. She has spoken at over 400 venues such as companies, government agencies, and schools.
