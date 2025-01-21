Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life

Everyone has heard the phrase, “It takes a village,” but how exactly do we find our village? Who is in it and what does it look like? Rethinking the relationships in your life, you may realize that even if you have a calendar filled with social plans, you still might not have your “village.” In Build Your Village, philanthropist and businesswoman Florence Ann Romano answers these questions and more, helping you to build lasting relationships with those in your life, dispel isolation, and improve your overall happiness and health.

For more information on Florence Ann's book, visit Book - Florence Ann Romano

