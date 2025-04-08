Build your Team with HAWS

Grow your team by volunteering for the Humane Animal Welfare Society! With opportunities at both their main shelter facility in Waukesha, and at their Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield, HAWS has the perfect setting for your team building experience – for as few as 2 employees and as many as 30 or more. Can't make it to one of HAWS' facilities for an outing? Consider hosting an event at your workplace!

Be a Part of the HAWS Cause:

VOLUNTEER!

Learn more and sign up at HAWS or call (262) 542- 8851

