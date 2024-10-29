Build Your Financial Confidence and Invest for the Future!

More women are investing today to save for the future, new research finds that 7-in-10 women own investments in the stock market, which is an 18% increase compared to 2023. Though this is major progress, a financial confidence gap persists, and reasearch shows that women are nearly two times more likely than men to descriobe their level of investing knowledge as "non-existent" and are more likely to admit to being overwhelmed and intimidated by investing and managing their day-to-day finances.

