Build Your Financial Confidence and Invest for the Future!

Fidelity Investments
More women are investing today to save for the future, new research finds that 7-in-10 women own investments in the stock market, which is an 18% increase compared to 2023. Though this is major progress, a financial confidence gap persists, and reasearch shows that women are nearly two times more likely than men to descriobe their level of investing knowledge as "non-existent" and are more likely to admit to being overwhelmed and intimidated by investing and managing their day-to-day finances.
Fidelity Investments can help you learn how to invest and how to build your financial confidence. For more information, visit Women And Investing | Fidelity Investments

