Looking for a holiday gift that combines screen time with creativity? The Element 32-inch Building Block Smart Roku TV features a unique frame kids can decorate and redesign using building bricks, giving bedrooms and playrooms a personalized touch.

The TV includes Roku for easy streaming, 1080p Full HD picture quality, parental controls and multiple connectivity options. A tempered glass screen adds durability, while the 32-inch size makes it a natural fit for smaller spaces.

For Black Friday, the TV drops from its usual $199 to $99 at Meijer from November 22–28. Choose from blue or green to match your child’s space and imagination.

Learn more at Element Electronics.