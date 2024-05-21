Build Muscle Without The Gym

If you are looking for the latest non-invasive procedures to strengthen and build muscles with no downtime necessary -- look no further. One of the Milwaukee areas foremost chiropractor groups – Pravo Wellness Center- located in Menomonee Falls, is offering two new procedures. The first is for those who want to sculpt muscle in hard-to-treat areas – like stomach and under arms. Another is a noninvasive treatment that helps strengthen pelvic floor muscle for people who struggle with urinary incontinence. The new technologies – which are pain-free and require no downtime – will be highlighted during the October 23 launch party at Pravo Wellness Center.

Dr. Matthew Grbich, Chiropracter and founder of Pravo Wellness Center will talk us through these cutting-edge offerings Emsculpt and Emsella. You can find out more at a launch party at the center this Thursday night. It is from 4-6 pm. To learn more or register for the May 23 launch party -- call the office at 262-502-0028. If you’d like to board the BTL Bus and demo Emsculpt NEO or Emsella, please sign up for demos by emailing: pravowellnesscenter@gmail.co