Bugs and Birds -- Protecting Yourself and Others

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is stepping into the spotlight to educate the public about protecting themselves from disease-carrying insects and birds—because knowledge is the best defense.

As summer winds down and we move into fall it’s crucial to remember that lurking just outside are disease carrying bugs and birds that can ruin your family’s fall fun.

Ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas are more than just nuisances; they can transmit serious diseases like the newer Oropouche (Or-ah-poo-chay) virus, Lyme disease, West Nile, and Zika. Rising cases of Bird Flu are also being reported nationwide. Now is the perfect time to educate your audience on how they can protect themselves and their family to prevent these illnesses. To learn more, visit Home - Your Pathologist

