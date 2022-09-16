Bug Day is a celebration of the little creatures that run our world. In a fun and safe venue, Wehr Nature Center strives to move public perception of insects and their kin from fear and ignorance to understanding and appreciation. Howard Aprill, Park Naturalist joins us to discuss what they do and brings along bug brownies!

Wehr Nature Center is a 220-acre nature preserve that conducts year-round, educational nature-oriented programming for all audiences. Wehr features five miles of hiking trails that loop through five distinct natural communities including woodland, wetland, Oak Savanna, Prairie, and a 15-acre lake. We hear about opportunities for people in the community to get involved.

For more information go to Wehr Public Events - Friends of Wehr Nature Center