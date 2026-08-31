Budget-Friendly Lunches Start Right in Your Pantry

Healthy lunches don't have to break the bank. Registered Dietitian Meagan Gibson, founder of Gibson Nutrition, LLC, shares simple ways to transform pantry staples into balanced, satisfying meals. With grocery costs remaining a concern for many families, Gibson offers practical advice on choosing nutritious canned and packaged foods, reducing food waste and creating affordable lunches packed with protein and key nutrients. Using everyday ingredients many people already have at home, she demonstrates how meal planning can be easier, healthier and more budget-friendly.