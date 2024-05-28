Bucks for your business…and Beer

Today in the studio we have entrepreneur Dan Abel, Co-founder of Pilot Project Brewing, a unique brewery incubator with a huge restaurant, beer garden, and rooftop located in the Deer District at Milwaukee Brewing Company’s former stomping grounds. We also have his banker, Tom Meyer of Centrust Bank who is a frequent guest of ours at the Morning Blend. Pilot Project is a first-of-its-kind brewery incubator dedicated to the art of brewing and the community inspired by the craft. They started in Chicago and in 2022 purchased the Milwaukee Brewing Company production facility on 9th Street gives us 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space that is a playground for Pilot Project’s incubated brands and supports our national growth out of the Midwest. They used Centrust Bank as their finance partner in the expansion to Milwaukee, and they continue to work with them on growing the business.

Centrust Bankis known for its expertise and close relationships with its commercial clients and small businesses.

