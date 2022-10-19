Bucks for Business...and Beer

Just as enough tiny droplets of water slowly fill a bucket, the growth of small businesses fills the U.S. economy. Big corporations might get a lot of attention when it comes to creating jobs, but according to the U.S. Small Business Association, small businesses of 500 employees or fewer make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses.

Before coming up with something innovative that propelled them into growth, all big businesses once started out small. Not only are small businesses driving the U.S. economy, but the also keep the American dream alive. Financing business goals and dreams requires a great banking partner that understands how to get the job done. Today, entrepreneur Dan Abel and Tom Meyer of Centrust join us.

Centrust Bank is known for its expertise and close relationships with its commercial clients and also finding instrumental in helping small businesses reach achieve their dreams and growth aspirations.

