Bubbles & Brunch at Giggly

An anything but basic brunch experience in downtown Milwaukee. Choose from a distinctive assortment of brunch favorites and enjoy specially crafted brunch libations, including endless Mimosas and Mimosa flights! Jessica Jacobs joins us today to talk about Saint Kate/Giggly's general overview, mimosas, shrimp & grits, greek yogurt bowl, and a ham/cheese croffle that is creatively plated from Chef Paul Funk.

To make reservations, visit Bubbles & Brunch.