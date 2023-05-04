Bubbles & Brunch at Giggly

An anything but basic brunch experience in downtown Milwaukee. Choose from a distinctive assortment of brunch favorites and enjoy specially crafted brunch libations, including endless Mimosas and Mimosa flights! Jessica Jacobs joins us today to talk about Saint Kate/Giggly's general overview, mimosas, shrimp & grits, greek yogurt bowl, and a ham/cheese croffle that is creatively plated from Chef Paul Funk.
To make reservations, visit Bubbles & Brunch.
