Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon + Sweet Chili Garlic Potatoes

Chef Adrianne Calvo
With two distinguished and popular restaurants, six published cookbooks, an Emmy-nominated YouTube series, a newly launched Cabernet Sauvignon, Chef Adrianne Calvo is a nationally acclaimed chef, author, and mega restaurateur with an accrued Instagram following of over one million. Chef Adrianne joins us to share a recipe from her Maximum Flavor Social Cookbook. She will demo how to make the Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon + Sweet Chili Garlic Potatoes. For more information, please visit https://chefadriannes.com/ or follow her on Instagram by clicking here.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 11:14:06-04

