Bronzer Do’s and Don’ts

With Merle Norman
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 11:26:28-04

With the summer sunshine, it’s important to avoid skin damage by using sun protection daily. You can still achieve that sun-kissed tan in just seconds by using the right bronzer and applying it strategically. If bronzer is used incorrectly, it can result in a “too orange” look. Here to share all the bronzer do’s and don’ts is Merle Norman Studio Owner, Beth Frost.

For more information about achieving a summer glow, you can visit merlenorman.com. You can also visit any of the four Milwaukee area locations in Brookfield, Hales Corners, Oconomowoc, and West Bend.

