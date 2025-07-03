Bristol Renaissance Faire: 38th Anniversary Celebration!

The award-winning, iconic Bristol Renaissance Faire will soon open! The Faire’s 2025 season runs nine weekends starting July 5 and closing on Labor Day, Monday, September 1. You’ll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres just a short drive

from either Chicago or Milwaukee. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented, and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

For more information, visit The Bristol Renaissance Faire - Home - Kenosha, WI