Bringing Together the Community for Moving Day Milwaukee

The Parkinson’s Foundation will host Moving Day Milwaukee on Saturday, May 16 at 9:00 a.m. at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, bringing together people affected by Parkinson’s disease to connect, learn, and support one another.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that impacts nearly 1 million Americans, causing symptoms like tremors, stiffness, and balance challenges. While there is no cure, treatments and regular exercise can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

The event features fitness demonstrations, educational resources, the We Move Ceremony, and a family-friendly walk highlighting the importance of movement. Now in its 10th year locally, Moving Day is part of a nationwide effort that has raised more than $50 million for research and support.

Pre-register, donate, or volunteer at MovingDayMilwaukee.org, with onsite registration beginning at 9:00 a.m.