Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Bringing the Milwaukee Community Together Through Meaningful Conversations

FUEL Milwaukee Implements 60-Minute Race Bridge Conversations
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 11:21:02-04

Milwaukee is a vibrant community where professionals of all ages love to live, work, and participate in the region’s development. One organization that aims to attract and retain top talent to the Milwaukee Region is FUEL Milwaukee. FUEL Milwaukee has implemented 60-minute Race Bridge conversations to help Milwaukeeans better understand the nuances of race and racism. Joining us today to share more about these monthly discussions is FUEL Milwaukee Executive Director, Corry Joe Biddle.

The next FUEL Milwaukee Race Bridge live discussion is happening on June 3, 2021 from 2-3 p.m CT. To register, visit fuelmilwaukee.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019