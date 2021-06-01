Bringing the Milwaukee Community Together Through Meaningful Conversations

Milwaukee is a vibrant community where professionals of all ages love to live, work, and participate in the region’s development. One organization that aims to attract and retain top talent to the Milwaukee Region is FUEL Milwaukee. FUEL Milwaukee has implemented 60-minute Race Bridge conversations to help Milwaukeeans better understand the nuances of race and racism. Joining us today to share more about these monthly discussions is FUEL Milwaukee Executive Director, Corry Joe Biddle.

The next FUEL Milwaukee Race Bridge live discussion is happening on June 3, 2021 from 2-3 p.m CT. To register, visit fuelmilwaukee.org.