Bringing the Luxury Lifestyle and Relaxation to You

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa performs customized massages and facials and their goal is to bring the luxury lifestyle to everyone. All members of their staff are licensed by the state of Wisconsin. Hand & Stone currently has a huge gift card sale going on which allows clients to either give the gift of relaxation to someone or use it for themselves. The sale is called Christmas in July.

For a limited time, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is offering their biggest sale of the year where clients can purchase gift cards for only $79.95 that hold a retail value of $129.95. Joining us today to talk more about this sale and their exceptional services are Megan Greene, Spa Manager at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, and Esthetician Julia Eickermann.

For more information on Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and all of their luxurious products and services, please visit their website at www.handandstone.com, give them a call at 866-889-STONE or visit a location near you.