Bringing the Laughs To and From Milwaukee

Comedian Dobie Maxwell joins us today to talk about his recent journey in comedy and what he plans to do to help the Milwaukee area. Recently, Dobie had the opportunity to perform in Las Vegas at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at the MGM Grand Hotel. Comedy can be difficult at times and his latest performance got him back into a good groove. Dobie now looks to put together shows in the Milwaukee and Wisconsin market and pay homage to the city he grew up in. He's also celebrating his 40th year in comedy and wants to put on a show at Shank Hall because it the first place where he performed and got paid.