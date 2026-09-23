Bringing the Community Together for Mental Health Awareness

NAMIWALKS Ozaukee is a community event focused on raising awareness and supporting mental health. On October 10th, in Thiensville Village Park, NAMI Wisconsin and NAMI Ozaukkee will be hosting the event, bringing people together to promote education, advocacy, and support for those affected by mental illness. The walk also serves as a reminder that you are not alone and no one has to face their mental health journey alone.

NAMIWalks