Bringing Joy to All Ages with the Senior Dancing!

The Senior Moments Performance Group was started last year on January 15th, 2023, by Co-Founders Tammie Radspinner and Cheryl Parisi. They are a dancing group of women over 50 years old that volunteer and perform to support communities. Within the past year the group has participated in the Racine 4th of July parade, Christmas parade, St Patrick’s parade, West Racine Memorial Day parade and the Waukesha Christmas parade. In addition we enjoy to give our community support by performing for/with the friends at Achievements by James in Union Grove and Harvest Home Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant.

By providing a young-at-heart, active, fun and collaborative opportunity for members & performers ages 50+ to engage audiences, the Senior Moments Performance Group works to build & support a positive community that empowers its seniors while reminding us all to never stop creating joy in our lives. Joining us today to talk more about the Senior Moments Performance Group and the impact they have on local communities are co-founders Tammie Radspinner and Cheryl Parisi.

For more information on the Senior Moments Performance Group and how to join please visit their Facebook and Instagram pages or contact them at seniormomentsperformancegroup@gmail.com.