Bringing Awareness To Women's Heart Disease

National Wear Red and Give Day is an icon day to raise awareness and demonstrate support for the fight against the number one killer of women – heart disease. This is part of the American Heart Association’s larger Go Red For Women movement. The 2022 national ambassador for the American Heart Association Go Red For Women Real Woman Campaign, Shemeka Campbell shares her personal story with heart disease and what being a national ambassador is like.

Friday, Feb 4th is National Wear Red and Give Day! For more information or to donate, visit www.heart.org/Milwaukee