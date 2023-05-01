Bringing Awareness To Foster Care

Author Ashley S. Stokes is here today to tell us about her experience in foster care in Milwaukee, and how she found her purpose in helping others. This month is Foster Care Awareness Month, and to shed some light on foster care, Ashley will tell us about her new book Lost in Child Welfare and Finally Free. She will also tell us the details of her Sip&Speak Socials. For more information, visit online at Author Ashley S. Stokes.