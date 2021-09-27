Bringing Awareness and Education to Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and you’ll have the chance to support the most impacted victims at this year’s #LETHERLIVE Walk/Run. The Founders of Exposed the Podcast, LaVerne Badger and Natalie Hayden, created this event to support others, create judgement-free zones, and supply a voice for the voiceless. Natalie is here this morning to share more about the mission and vision for this event.

Join the #LETHERLIVE 2nd Annual Walk/Run on October 2 at Veteran’s Park! For more information or to register, visit ExposedThePodcast.com.