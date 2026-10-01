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Bring Your Denim to Power Gurlz Empowerment Day

Power Gurlz Community Organization
Bring Your Denim to Power Gurlz Empowerment Day
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To celebrate the International Day of the Girl, Power Gurlz Community Organization is bringing together middle school girls for creative writing, goal setting, crafts, and a hands-on denim design activity with a fashion show! Rhonda and Betty Hill join us to bring awareness to their organization and this fun event.

Power Gurlz provides a safe positive space for girls ages 6-12 to build confidence, relationships, express creativity, and a sense of purpose. This free event will take place on October 17th for girls ages 11-14 from 10 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

For more information and how to register visit their website on Facebook.

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