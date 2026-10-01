Bring Your Denim to Power Gurlz Empowerment Day

To celebrate the International Day of the Girl, Power Gurlz Community Organization is bringing together middle school girls for creative writing, goal setting, crafts, and a hands-on denim design activity with a fashion show! Rhonda and Betty Hill join us to bring awareness to their organization and this fun event.

Power Gurlz provides a safe positive space for girls ages 6-12 to build confidence, relationships, express creativity, and a sense of purpose. This free event will take place on October 17th for girls ages 11-14 from 10 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

For more information and how to register visit their website on Facebook.