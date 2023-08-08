Bring Your Class to HAWS This Fall!

Today we are joined by HAWS’ Director of Education Heather Thomack and HAWS' scaly ambassador Kaa to talk about bringing the class to HAWS this school year. HAWS’ team would love to welcome you and your students to our Schallock Center for Animals this fall, for one of our STEM or environmental education field trips! Let the animals that live on our Delafield property – both domestic and wild – provide an interactive component to bolster your classroom or home-school lessons. Programs are available for students from K3 through 12th grade and are aligned with state and national standards.

Click here to learn more or to register!

