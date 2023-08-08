Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Bring Your Class to HAWS This Fall!

Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS
Today we are joined by HAWS’ Director of Education Heather Thomack and HAWS' scaly ambassador Kaa to talk about bringing the class to HAWS this school year. HAWS’ team would love to welcome you and your students to our Schallock Center for Animals this fall, for one of our STEM or environmental education field trips! Let the animals that live on our Delafield property – both domestic and wild – provide an interactive component to bolster your classroom or home-school lessons. Programs are available for students from K3 through 12th grade and are aligned with state and national standards. Click here to learn more or to register!
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 11:31:43-04

Today we are joined by HAWS’ Director of Education Heather Thomack and HAWS' scaly ambassador Kaa to talk about bringing the class to HAWS this school year. HAWS’ team would love to welcome you and your students to our Schallock Center for Animals this fall, for one of our STEM or environmental education field trips! Let the animals that live on our Delafield property – both domestic and wild – provide an interactive component to bolster your classroom or home-school lessons. Programs are available for students from K3 through 12th grade and are aligned with state and national standards.

Click here to learn more or to register!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes