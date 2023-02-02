Bring Wellness In Your Home

Sabrina Soto shows off the latest wellness home design trends for the year. A cozy trend is warmth and tranquility in your home with a fireplace. Fire is known to have a calming effect, so Sabrina likes to encourage her clients to think of fireplaces not just for traditional rooms, like the living and dining areas, but to expand them to a bathroom, bedroom, home office, or even a home gym. The International Builders’ Show, was a great showcase for innovation in fireplaces. Innovations like Napoleon’s patented Dynamic Heat Control technology provides ways to direct the heat anywhere you want it, which isn't always in front of the fireplace.

And if you aren’t looking to do any big renovations this year, there are some simple ways to bring more wellness into your home. Try bringing nature inside. It can be as simple as adding a few plants, flowers, herbs or dried branches. Natural elements like marble, onyx, wood and stone also bring the outdoors in.

